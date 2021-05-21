Social media employee commits suicide

Lucknow: A 28-year-old employee of a private company, handling the social media cell in the state information department, ended his life by suicide.

Parth Srivastava was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Indira Nagar on Thursday.

He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by his father Ravindra Nath Srivastava where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Station House Officer (SHO), Indiranagar, Ajay Tripathi, said "We got the information through a memo which was sent by the hospital administration and autopsy was conducted. The family has not lodged any complaint so far."

The deceased's elder sister Shivani Srivastava, however, told reporters that Parth had tweeted a suicide note from his twitter account, but it was deleted by somebody.

She also alleged that Parth often spoke about how some seniors were harassing and belittling him.

Senior police officials said that if the parents of the victim give a written complaint, then due action will be taken.

—ians