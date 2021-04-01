Shopkeeper, aide shot dead in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A shopkeeper and his aide were shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Gagaha area here, police said on Thursday.

Shambhu Sharan Maurya, 35, who ran an electronic shop, and his helper Sanjay Pandey, 42, were killed in the attack.

Police said that the incident took place late on Wednesday night as both of them were preparing to close the shop for the day, when the two bike-borne masked men barged into the shop and opened fired at them.

Shambhu and Sanjay died on the way to hospital.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar said: "Two people, including a shop owner and his servant, were shot by two unidentified people in Gagaha area."

The police official added that a case was registered and six teams were constituted to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered protest in the area. Some of the traders and villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway and even hurled stones at vehicles. Later, police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

