Senior SP Leader Dies, Body Donated To KGMU

 The Hawk |  4 April 2021 4:01 PM GMT

Lucknow: Former MP and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Bhagwati Singh, died here on Sunday and his body will be donated to the King George's Medical University (KGMU). He was 88.

Family sources have said that his body will be kept at his River bank Colony residence till afternoon to enable people to pay their respects, after which it will be handed over to the KGMU.

Singh was one of the founder members of the SP and a close associate of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He held several ministerial positions in Samajwadi governments in Uttar pradesh. --IANS

Updated : 4 April 2021 4:01 PM GMT
