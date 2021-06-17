Senior citizen couple robbed at home in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP): An elderly couple was threatened at knifepoint as robbers escaped with cash and valuables from their house in Kalyanpur area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The couple, who reside in Kailash Vihar housing society in posh Kalyanpur area, was held hostage for about half-an-hour as the robbers went about ransacking the house.



The robbers fled with Rs 12,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a laptop and an ATM card, DCP (West) Sanjeev Tyagi said.

The suspects are yet to be identified and the police are checking CCTV footage in and outside the housing society to establish their identities, Tyagi added.

The DCP further said the incident took place in the morning at the house of R N Shukla (65), a retired bank employee, and his wife Seema Shukla (60).

Soon after gaining entry, the suspects took them at knifepoint and beat them up badly as the couple tried to resist them. The robbers stabbed the elderly man on his face.

Later, the injured couple was taken to a nearby community health centre in Bara Sirohi from where they were discharged after administering first-aid.

An FIR was registered on charges of robbery, said Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun.

Several police teams have been formed to crack the daylight robbery case and make early arrests of the robbers.

—PTI