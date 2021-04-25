Sadhna, Heir To Mulayam

New Delhi (The Hawk): How far is it not true that 'multi talented' Sadhna Gupta, the 2nd wife of Sarve Sarva, Sarve Bhavatu Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav, is the official immediate heir, successor of his may be to be anointed during his lifetime itself...Sadhna Gupta spontaneously dons Mulayamlike red cap, gestures like Mulayam, uses parlance like him, does politicking like him to and fro, is fully synonymous with Mulayam-brand of Samajwad (Socialism). Sadhna very diligently has acquired A to Z lessons on Samajwad directly from Mulayam. Thus, she now is widely claimed to be a Samajwad every bit, surprising even all kith and kin of Mulayam within his clan who for long was anxiously waiting for final Mulayam-decision on his successor that was hanging in mid air since at least a decade. Mulayam himself was vacillating between who, who and who...amusing ain't it? Not really in the sense, he could not zero in on Sadhna, dangling in the Yadav-cauldron with utmost fragility, tenuous-ness.

Now the real decisive Mulayam has come out of all kinds of compulsive shackles ridding himself of it all, has zeroed in on Sadhna Gupta who according to him is all round tailor made for being the sole torch bearer of future Samajwad, Samajwadi Party.

Interestingly, Sadhna, relevantly, contrary to wide expectations, will keep her son Prateek away from Samajwad's power politics that is at least for the time being is not favourably disposed toward Sadhna leave aside him. Of course as time goes by, Sadhna is sure, it will be the other round, Prateek due to his 'rational, equanimous' behaviour with all will be automatically accepted by the all level party cadres in the Samajwadi Party.

As for Akhilesh Yadav, his illustrious wife Dimple, both are at 'rational' terms with her as they, reportedly, are accepting Mulayam's choice of Sadhna as his immediate successor.

Interestingly, already, many Yadavs of Mulayam-clan (Laloo Prasad Yadav-clan included among others) already are extremely favourably disposed toward her because of her ambi dexterity, virtuoso politicking at all levels including in the Opposition parties.