RSS Schools Turn Into Isolation Centres, 'Sevaks' Help Covid Patients

Lucknow: Schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Saraswati Shishu Mandirs and Saraswati Vidya Mandirs, will be converted into isolation centres in Uttar Pradesh if the need arises.

"Though the situation is under control in UP, we have our plan ready. The various 'prants' have been asked to allow utilisation of resources as per the requirement of the concerned areas," said Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Sewa Pramukh Naval Kishore.

The RSS central unit, has sought two names from every 'prant' that would work to provide full help to the needy if the Covid situation in the country worsens further. Besides, each 'prant' has appointed key persons, who are RSS workers, in every district who can be contacted for help or who would facilitate things for people in need of medical aid or food while in isolation. 'Prant' is an administrative unit of the RSS. There are 45 'prants' in the country and Uttar Pradesh has six. 'Kshetra', on the other hand, is a bigger unit of administration. The RSS has divided the country into 11 'kshetra' and UP has two 'kshetra' -- 'Purvi UP' and 'Paschim UP'.

The RSS has also set up 'samitis', especially in cities where the situation is critical. The RSS volunteers, known as Swayamsevak, are helping people in getting medical aid and food during the pandemic.

Maximum emphasis is to develop a link of 'Swayamsevak' from the top most administrative unit till the grassroots level so that the machinery can immediately be put into action whenever the need arises.

To keep the chain of workers active, there is a constant interaction through phone and online medium.

"So far, we have formed groups of allopathic, ayurvedic and homeopathic doctors who can be contacted for consultation by people. Their numbers have been publicized on social media. We had also held their camps in the past. To get the right treatment is the biggest requirement of people," said Kishore. The RSS workers are helping people find beds, reach hospitals and vaccination centres, especially those who are old and have no one to look after them.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, these schools have already been turned into isolation centres to accommodate Covid-19 patients. —IANS