RLD Makes Comeback In Western UP

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is making a spectacular comeback in Uttar Pradesh politics with the panchayat elections.

The RLD which had drifted into oblivion after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, is gaining ground with its proactive role in the farmers' agitation.

As per the results announced till now, the RLD has bagged eight seats in the zila panchayat in Meerut while the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have got six each.

In Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, and Bijnor, the RLD has put up a good show.

In Muzaffarnagar, the party bagged four seats while the Azad Samaj Party (Bhim Army) got six seats. The BJP won 13 seats and the BSP got three seats.

In Shamli, the RLD won 6 out of 19 seats and in Bulandshahr, won four seats.

The RLD also won ten seats in Aligarh, eight in Mathura and nine in Baghpat.

RLD General Secretary Anil Dubey said that the panchayat results have proved that 'event management' can no longer help the BJP win elections.

"We have even won one seat in Ayodhya which shows that our presence is now beyond western UP. The role of party leaders in the farmers' agitation has revived the party and the next elections is going to be a game changer," he said. —IANS