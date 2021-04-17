Riyadh-Lucknow Spicejet Plane Diverted To Iran's Zaydhan After Windshield Cracks

Lucknow: A SpiceJet aircraft was diverted to Zaydhan in Iran after its side windshield of the plane headed towards Lucknow from Riyadh cracked on Friday.

As per a spokesperson, Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed and it landed safely. Air pressurization was observed to be normal. "On April 16, 2021, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow). During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact). Pressurization was observed to be normal. ATC was informed and aircraft diverted to Zaydhan (ZAH), Iran and landed safely," the spokesperson said. —ANI