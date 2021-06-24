Rival travel agencies clash in UP , passengers injured

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A private bus carrying nearly 40 passengers was attacked by a group of men on a busy highway in Amroha district, following a dispute between two rival travel agencies.





The incident took place on Wednesday and a few passengers sustained mild injuries and three of them were taken to the nearest primary health centre for first-aid treatment.





According to reports, the bus was carrying passengers from Delhi's Anand Vihar to Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) when men armed with sticks and stones got down from another bus near Gajraula in Amroha district and forcibly stopped the first vehicle.





"A group of men who had boarded the bus in Meerut posing as passengers, also joined the attackers and started beating up our driver. Others tried to damage the vehicle and some passengers were injured in the process," said passenger Mohd Shehzad.





According to another passenger, "I had boarded the bus at Anand Vihar. Everything seemed normal until we reached Gajraula when suddenly we heard commotion and saw the bus being attacked. Some passengers got down and ran for cover. After a few minutes, the attackers boarded their own bus and again hit our vehicle in reverse gear. By then, the police had reached the spot."





According to the police, 11 people have been arrested and booked for attempt to murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.





The passengers were provided another bus to carry on their journey.





Amroha Superintendent of Police Poonam said, "The attack was a result of dispute between two travel agencies -- one based in Delhi and another in Uttar Pradesh -- over who would ply on the route. We have arrested 11 people and sent them to jail."





