Seven Remdesivir injections stolen in UP district

 The Hawk |  28 April 2021 5:14 AM GMT

Kaushambhi (UP): Seven Remdesivir injections have been stolen from the central surgical store of the district hospital in Kaushambhi district.

The theft came to light on Tuesday.

Store in-charge and pharmacist B. Singh has lodged an FIR with Manjhanpur Kotwali police station regarding the incident.

Deputy SP, Dr Krishna Gopal Singh, told reporters that hospital authorities had lodged a case under appropriate sections of IPC with Manjhanpur Kotwali police against unidentified persons for stealing seven Remdesivir injections.

Hospital authorities said that seven Remdesivir injections along with other medicines, were kept in deep freezer inside the central surgical store of the district hospital.

The unidentified miscreants broke open the door of the store and stole the injections.

Two police teams were formed to nab the offenders.

This is the first case in the state where Remdesivir, a crucial medicine in treatment of Covid, has been stolen.

--IANS

