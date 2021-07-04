Refused Rs 2K By Father, Youth Jumps Into River

Varanasi: A youth jumped into the Ganga River from the Malviya bridge in Rajghat after his father did not give him money to celebrate his birthday in Varanasi.

Soon after the youth jumped into the river, his father also jumped in to save him.

The incident took place on Saturday.

The father was rescued by divers stationed beneath the bridge, but the son could not be traced.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been searching for the son since then.

According to police, Ashwani Kesari, son of Manoj Kesari jumped into the river after his family refused to give him Rs 2,000 to celebrate his birthday.

An angry Ashwani then stormed out of the house and went towards the Rajghat bridge from where he jumped into the river.

His father Manoj also jumped in to save his son. Manoj, who was saved by the divers, was airlifted to Varanasi's Kabir Chaura Divisional Hospital, where he regained consciousness.

Adampur police station in-charge, Inspector Siddharth Mishra, said that the team has been searching for Ashwani with the assistance of the NDRF, but could not trace him.

Manoj Kesari runs a general store in the Gola Dinanath area of Varanasi. --IANS