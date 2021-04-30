Record Single-Day 332 COVID-19 Deaths In UP; 34,626 More Test Positive

Lucknow: A record single-day 332 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, pushing the fatality count in the state to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.

A total of 32,494 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The active cases in the state now stand at 3,10,783

So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters

More than 2.44 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which included over 1.08 lakh RTPCR tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 4.07 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said.

Among the active cases, 2.43 lakh are in home isolation, he said.

About the need of a Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) referral letter for getting admission in hospitals, Prasad that it was not required and a government order clarifying it has already been issued. —PTI