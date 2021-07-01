Draft for 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' ready: UP Dy CM

Lucknow: The draft of the proposed 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' -- a project that seeks to retrace the path believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile with Sita and brother Lakshman, has been prepared by the Public Works Department in Uttar Pradesh.





Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters that the much-awaited draft of 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' has been prepared by the Public Works Department, and the distribution of compensation for the acquired land has been done.





The route is to be developed till Chitrakoot via Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Shringverpur Dham, Manjhanpur and Rajapur.





The distance from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot is about 210 kilometres.





Maurya said that the alignment of NH-731 has been approved by the Government of India, which has a total length of 112 km, and this 112 km is to be developed under three packages.





Maurya said, "After the development of road packages, strategic and economic development of the region will be done fast. Direct access to Shringverpur Dham of Kaushambhi district will be achieved with the use of the pre-built bridge on the Ganga River."





--IANS



