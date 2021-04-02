Top
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Tedhipulia flyover in Lucknow today

 The Hawk |  2 April 2021 4:33 AM GMT

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Tedhipulia flyover in Lucknow today
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Friday inaugurate the 2.2 km Tedhipulia flyover in Lucknow. Rajnath, the Lucknow MP, will also lay the foundation stone of the Khurramnagar flyover.The city's first four-lane flyover, built on a single pillar using modern technology, will provide hassle-free movement for commuters travelling from Jankipuram and Jankipuram Extension to Munshipulia, Polytechnic, Khurramnagar, Rahimanagar and Faizabad Road.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present at the inauguration function to be organised at the Vikasnagar mini-stadium from 11 am.

The program will also be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma along with ministers, mayors, and MLAs of the Lucknow metropolitan area. (ANI)

Updated : 2021-04-02T10:13:39+05:30
Tags:    Rajnath Singh   Tedhipulia flyover   Lucknow   

The Hawk


