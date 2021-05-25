Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Rahul Gandhi To Organise Sanitation Drive Against COVID-19 In Amethi

Rahul Gandhi To Organise Sanitation Drive Against COVID-19 In Amethi

 The Hawk |  25 May 2021 3:46 PM GMT

Rahul Gandhi To Organise Sanitation Drive Against COVID-19 In Amethi
X

Amethi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent oxygen concentrators to Amethi, his former constituency, and will also organise a sanitation campaign in the district, a party official said on Tuesday.

District Congress president Pradeep Singhal said 10,000 litres of sanitisers will soon be arriving in Amethi and teams have been formed to carry out the drive amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Singhal added that the former Congress president had already sent five oxygen concentrators and 20 oxygen cylinders to the district on May 21 while 15 more concentrators were dispatched on Tuesday.

Gandhi is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala. —PTI

Updated : 25 May 2021 3:46 PM GMT
Tags:    Rahul Gandhi   COVID19   UP   Health   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X