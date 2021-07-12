Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Lightning Strikes In UP, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and appealed to the two state governments to extend all possible help to the affected families.

"Thirty-eight people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to their loved ones. I appeal to the state governments to extend all possible help to the families of the deceased," he said on Twitter in Hindi around 1 PM. At least 12 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Firozabad districts of Uttar Pradesh since Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials in Rajasthan said 23 people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes the state.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Department, the deaths were also reported from six other districts -- Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk. —PTI