Probe ordered into riverside burial in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried along the Ganga riverbank in the district.

The district administration swung into action after locals spotted bodies buried on the Baksar ghat of the river and some photographs of the bodies went viral on social media.

Unnao District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar, said late on Thursday, "After the matter came to the light, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was sent to the spot for the probe. He will submit his report soon."

He said the Baksar ghat is on the border of districts including Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Unnao and people go there for the cremation of bodies.

"We will take appropriate action after seeing the situation. Directives have been issued that such situation does not arise again," he said.

SDM Daya Shankar Pathak, who visited the Baksar ghat of the river with the circle officer, said they did not find any dead body out in the open.

The SDM said that he was not aware of the exact number of bodies buried on the riverbank.

People living near the riverbank said no dead body was being allowed to be buried and all the bodies being brought to the ghat were being cremated.

--IANS