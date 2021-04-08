Priyanka slams Yogi for holding rallies despite Covid contact

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for holding public meetings in West Bengal even after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, in a series of tweets in Hindi, said: "According to media reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is going to rallies even after coming in contact with a Covid positive person. His office is giving incorrect figures of deaths from Covid. According to reports, there is a long waiting in the crematoriums and hospitals of Lucknow. There is panic among people."

In another tweet, she said that "those who have to show accountability and transparency are behaving irresponsibly". "In times of crisis, leaders should set an example of truthfulness and righteous conduct so that people can build trust in them," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has isolated herself at home after her husband Robrt Vadra tested positive for Covid last week, postponed her public meetings in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, Adityanath addressed three public meetings in West Bengal on Wednesday.



On Thursday, he addressed three more public meetings in Hooghly and Howrah districts of the state.

—IANS