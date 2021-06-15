Priyanka Gandhi Demands CBI Enquiry Into UP Journalist's Death

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of a TV journalist based in Uttar Pradesh who had been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh district.

In the letter, Gandhi wrote, "The law and order have collapsed and liquor mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh have been found indulged in the spurious liquor trade, hundreds have died, and those journalists who had been exposing them are attacked." She also demanded financial assistance from the victim's family. Television journalist Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night.

Pratapgarh Police registered FIR on Monday against unknown persons at Kolwali Police Station in connection with the death of the scribe. Earlier, police called it an accident.

"Sulabh Srivastava, a scribe, was returning from Lalganj where he met with an accident. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Initial probe revealed that Srivastava fell after his bike collided with a handpump along the road," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh East. —ANI