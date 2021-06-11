Private Hospitals Running Out Of Vaccines In Kanpur

Kanpur: Vaccination drive has been interrupted in private hospitals due to shortage of vaccines in Kanpur on June 11. PM Modi last Monday announced a centralized vaccine procurement system for COVID vaccines. This scheme will start from June 21 and 25 per cent of the total procurement will be available for private sector, this 25 per cent stock will be given to everyone above the age of 18. According to Dr MK Sarawgi, "Private hospitals are running out of vaccines. Earlier, vaccines were taken on a subsidized rate but government has asked to buy them from the private suppliers now". He also said that policies should be same for all the private hospitals. The Prime Minister also announced that hospitals cannot charge more than Rs.150 over the cost of purchase from the manufacturer. —ANI