Police head constable arrested for rape in UP's Bulandshahr

 The Hawk |  21 Jun 2021 11:50 AM GMT

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said SSP Bulandshahr.


"A woman has filed a police complaint and accused a police head constable of rape. The woman alleged that her husband, co-wife and mother-in-law helped the police head constable," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.


Singh further said that a case has been registered and police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the police head constable.


Further investigation is underway. (ANI)


Updated : 21 Jun 2021 11:50 AM GMT

The Hawk


