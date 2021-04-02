Top
Police bust prostitution racket at spa in Noida

 The Hawk |  2 April 2021 5:28 AM GMT

Nodia: Police busted a prostitution racket that was operating out of a spa in Noida Sector 61's Shopprix Mall.

"We got information that prostitution is going on in this spa. Along with Mahila (woman) police team, we raided the spot and found prostitution taking place. Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were taken into custody," R Singh, Additional DCP Noida told .

"14 women have been detained, and are being questioned. Narcotic substances were also found," he said.

—ANI

