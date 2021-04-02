Top
Stopped from playing video games, teenager dies by suicide in UPs Noida

Stopped from playing video games, teenager dies by suicide in UP's Noida

 2 April 2021

Stopped from playing video games, teenager dies by suicide in UPs Noida
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," said Elamaran G, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for postmortem," ADCP added.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigation is on.

—ANi

Updated : 2 April 2021 5:32 AM GMT
The Hawk


