Opposition Continues To Create Panic Among People: Suresh Khanna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet by saying the Opposition party should play constructive role in such tough times besides speaking words to deviate people and create panic among them. "This is very irresponsible. The Opposition party continues to deviate people and creating panic among them in such tough situation of the nation besides they should play constructive role. But the government is actively involved to stop the spread of infection. The beds have also been increased. Health workers' salary has also been increased to 25%. We are trying to fight against COVID-19", said Khanna. —ANI