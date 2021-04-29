One Killed, 3 Injured As House Set On Fire Over Poll Rivalry

Pilibhit: One person died and three others sustained severe burn injuries when their house in Kishni village in Bisalpur police circle was allegedly set on fire due to election rivalry.

The deceased, Nanhe Lal, 35, was a marginal farmer. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment of burn injuries. The victim's family alleged that their house was set on fire in the wee hours on Wednesday by a candidate for the post of village head over political rivalry. The family alleged that a village head contestant had threatened them of dire consequences after they refused to vote for him during the recently concluded panchayat elections on April 26.

The family was sleeping when the accused set their house on fire. The victim's younger brother Naresh said, "When we woke up, there was no time to put out the fire that reduced everything to the ashes. My brother also died. We are sure that Bankelal and his men were behind the fire as we had not voted for him."

Bidalpur circle officer Prashant Singh, who inspected the spot along with revenue department officials, said, "The family has been given interim compensation. The body was sent for autopsy and the injured were given proper treatment. We are yet to assess the loss. It seems to be a case of an accidental fire. We have not received a written complaint, so far. We are investigating the matter." —IANS