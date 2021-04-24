One Held For Raping 16-Year-Old In UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the girl was allegedly raped in the evening of April 4 when she was returning from her field. A case was registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, police said, adding the minor has been sent for medical examination. —PTI