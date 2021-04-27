Noida Metro Services To Remain Suspended During Weekend Curfews In UP

Noida (UP): The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will suspend its services on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the weekend curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

In an order issued on Monday, the NMRC said the decision is aimed at discouraging the outdoor movement of people amid the pandemic.

"Keeping in view the ongoing large scale spread of COVID-19 pandemic and accordingly to discourage the passengers from moving out on curfew days, the NMRC has decided not to run any service on the curfew days declared by the government," NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"Presently, the curfew is declared on Saturday and Sunday, therefore the NMRC metro services will not be available on these days," she added.

The NMRC runs the 29.7-km Aqua Line that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, is one of the worst-hit districts of UP. As of Monday, 169 people had died due to COVID-19 in the district, while 6,300 were under treatment, according to official figures. —PTI