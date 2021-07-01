NIA court clears Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA

New Delhi: Akhil Gogoi, member of the legislative assembly from Sivasagar in Assam, is likely to be released from jail on Thursday as a special NIA court cleared him and his three associates of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir in Assam in December 2019.

Gogoi and his associates were accused in two cases under the UAPA, 1967.

The independent legislator and his two associates were cleared of charges in the first case on June 22.





NIA special judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Gogoi and his three -- associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal -- in connection with the Chandmari case in which they were accused of having Maoist links.





The NIA was investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, and related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his associates in the violent protests.





Gogoi is likely to be released after the court sends the release order to the jail. His three associates are already out on bail.

—PTI

