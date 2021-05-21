NGT Asks UP Chief Secy To Look Into Issue Of Discharge Of Untreated Sewage In Yamuna

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to look into a plea alleging discharge of untreated sewage and waste water from Vrindavan and Kosi towns in river Yamuna and Kosi drain.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the chief secretary with the assistance of officers concerned to cover the status of interception and diversion of drains carrying sewage and sullage to the river Yamuna, adequacy of treatment capacity, demarcation and greening of flood plains and removal of encroachments therefrom, management of septage and maintenance of ghats.

'We direct Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, with the assistance of concerned officers, to look into the issue mentioned above and review the remedial action in pursuance of direction in the order of the tribunal as well as judgement of the Supreme Court. 'We also request the Monitoring Committee constituted by this Tribunal for monitoring compliance of environmental norms in the State of UP, headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court at Lucknow, to look into the matter and give its independent report of the compliance status as on September 30, 2021 before the next date by e-mail,' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Acharya Damodar Shastri and others alleging failure of the State authorities in preventing discharge of untreated sewage and waste water/effluents from Vrindavan and Kosi towns in river Yamuna and Kosi drain near Sunrakh. The plea, filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha, mentioned that there are two STPs at Pagal Baba (4 MLD) and 100-bed hospital (8 MLD) which are inadequate to deal with the nearly 20 MLD of waste water generated from the Vrindavan town alone (excluding the Kosi drain). 'Gigantic quantum of sewage generated from the illegal and unauthorised colonies and constructions on the river bed and flood plains, which have been allowed to flourish, with the active collusion of land mafia/realtors and the government agencies and their officers. 'Numerous more such illegal constructions and encroachments in the form of houses, ashrams, car parkings and shops etc. are continuing to take place unabated on the eco-fragile flood plains of Yamuna in Vrindavan, all of which are discharging their sewage/waste water directly into the river Yamuna,' the plea said. —PTI