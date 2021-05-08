Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Newly-elected Village Pradhan Dies of COVID in UPs Sambhal

Newly-elected Village Pradhan Dies of COVID in UP's Sambhal

 The Hawk |  8 May 2021 8:57 AM GMT

Newly-elected Village Pradhan Dies of COVID in UPs Sambhal
X

Sambhal: newly-elected village pradhan in the district succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday.

Health Department Nodal officer Manoj Chaudhary said that on Friday evening, Harpal Singh (52) died at a COVID hospital in Narauli.

On Thursday, two newly-elected village pradhans in Asmoli block died, officials had said. Ambrish Kumar (45) and Dushyant Kumar (52), who were elected as village heads from Madhna and Rajha villages, respectively, died due to breathing problems, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav said.

The two had not tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding that their family members had taken them out of the district for treatment.

Updated : 8 May 2021 8:57 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X