NBA Hails UP Govt's Decision To Give Priority To Journalists In Vaccination

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters Association has welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government''s announcement that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

News Broadcasters Association (NBA) president Rajat Sharma has welcomed the chief minister''s directive, the NBA said in a statement.

Adityanath''s directive came following a letter sent by Sharma in which he requested the chief minister to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all media personnel and their family members on priority.

In his letter, Sharma said TV reporters and camerapersons of news channels based in Noida have been working as frontline COVID warriors for more than a year by reporting the pandemic situation and creating awareness among the people. —PTI