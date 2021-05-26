Lucknow Zoo now WAZA member

Lucknow: The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow has now become a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

Zoo officials said the membership will help in providing a special global platform to the zoo in attracting talent and knowledge on animal care and welfare from around the world.

It will also help in international networks.

With over 200 zoos and aquariums as its members, WAZA is an association of zoos, aquariums and partner organisations around the world, dedicated to the care, conservation of wildlife and biodiversity, environmental education and global sustainability.

Becoming its members opens doors of opportunities for the zoo.

Zoo Director R.K. Singh said, "Support from WAZA will help in our conservation efforts and provide care to the many habitants and endangered species. We can develop new strategies and policies for future development of the zoo."

The zoo can also use the WAZA brand for promoting its conservation projects, along with enabling the staff to interact and take part in different global meetings and experience foreign zoos and nature reserves.

