Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said.

"Today, Samajwadi Party founder and former defense minister got himself vaccinated," the Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official handle with a photograph of the leader.

Yadav, 81, was administered the vaccine at the Medanta Hospital.

—PTI