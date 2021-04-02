Mukhtar's ambulance case registered in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A case was registered in Barabanki district on Friday against unnamed persons in the ambulance case involving Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO).

In the preliminary investigation by the police, the registration documents and the address of the ambulance owner have been found to be fake.

The case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 in Nagar Kotwali of Barabanki.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Yamuna Prasad, said that information about an ambulance was being reported in the media.

This vehicle, with the registration number UP 41 AT 7171, was found registered with Barabanki Transport Office.

Information regarding this ambulance was gathered from the transport office and other related departments. It was revealed that the documents such as voter ID card, PAN card and other documents used to get this vehicle registered were fake.

The address at which this document was registered was also not found.

"Legal action will be taken against all concerned, including Dr. Alka Rai in whose name the vehicle was registered," he said.

During his appearance in a Punjab Court on Wednesday, Mukhtar Ansari was brought in an ambulance that had a registration number of Uttar Pradesh.

In 2013, this vehicle was registered in the name of one Dr. Alka Rai but she denied having any knowledge of the same.

Meanwhile, former DGP and now BJP MP, Brij Lal, has made a disclosure that the ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari is bullet proof.

He claimed that the ambulance is equipped with satellite phones, sophisticated arms and the driver of the vehicle is Mukhtar's trusted aide.

--IANS