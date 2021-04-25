Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari found COVID positive in Banda jail

Banda: Mafia don and Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari has been detected with Coronavirus.

The Banda jail authorities had gone for Covid test of the jailed don on Saturday after sone symptoms were found. The test result was received on Sunday morning.

Jail officials here on Sunday said that the health condition of Mukhtar Ansari was stable and doctors were monitoring it regularly.

The symptoms of Covid were found in Mukhtar Ansari on Friday evening and hence his Covid test was done on Saturday morning.

Mukhtar is lodged in 15 number barrack of the Banda jail after he was brought from Ropar jail in Punjab early this month.

However Director General (Jail) Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that a total of 23 jail inmates of Banda jail along with Mukhtar Ansari had undergone Rapid Antigen test in which Mukhtar was found positive.

Now the authorities are waiting for the RTPCR report of Mukhtar, which is expected late tonight.

Mr Kumar said Mukhtar is under isolation in the jail barrack and his health condition is normal. Mukhtar is continuously demanding facilities in the jail and even expressed threat on his life.

