Missing Inmate Found Injured In UP Jail Premises

Banda: A prisoner, who was said to have escaped from the high security Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, was finally tracked down in the fields of the jail campus.

The prisoner, Vijay Arakh, tried to escape but was badly injured after jumping from the jail's inner boundary wall and so he was unable to scale the outer wall. Eearing that he would be thrashed by the jail officials, he hid in the thick bushes in the fields of the jail campus. Surprisingly, it took about 24 hours to search the missing jail inmate when he was hiding inside the prison itself and the entire jail campus was equipped with close circuit televisions (CCTV) directly monitored by DG (Jail) Anand Kumar since Mukhtar Ansari has been lodged there.

The prisoner was said to be engaged for agriculture work and on Sunday, he arranged a big wooden log and with its help he climbed the main security wall and jumped from there in the hope of escaping after scaling the outer wall. But as he jumped, he injured his back which foiled his attempt. He was tracked down on Monday evening.

Vijay, a resident of Girwa area of Banda district was lodged in the prison in February this year in a case related to theft and house trespass. --IANS