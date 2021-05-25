Minor girl ends life after pics posted online

Agra (UP): A 16-year-old girl ended her life by suicide after her neighbour posted some of her objectionable photographs on the social media.

The girl had lodged a complaint at Etmadpur Police Station against 20-year-old Vishal, his mother Preeti, father Raju and their relative Suraj Rathore for blackmailing her.

The girl hung herself at her house on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the accused had posted the photographs online about two weeks ago and the account was suspended after the victim dialled the 1090 women helpline number.

In the complaint filed on May 19, the Dalit girl had alleged that Vishal took her photographs and videos and kept asking her for Rs 1.5 lakh or else he would post them online.

Circle Officer Archana Singh said that the accused, who had been absconding, was arrested on Monday evening.

She said that further investigations in the matter were underway.

--IANS