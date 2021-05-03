Meerut: Family members create ruckus after five COVID patients die in a private hospital

Top
 The Hawk |  3 May 2021 5:51 AM GMT

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Family members of COVID-19 patients created ruckus after five succumbed to the disease at a private hospital on Sunday.

The relatives have alleged that the patients died due to disruption in the oxygen supply.

"I had a talk with the doctors here. They said that the patients who died were co-morbid. Family members alleged that the oxygen supply was disrupted for some time. The allegations are a matter of investigation," said Chief Medical Officer of Meerut Akhilesh Mohan.

"The oxygen supply is very tight. The authorities are trying to fulfill the demand for the oxygen," Mohan added.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

According to official data, there are 2,95,752 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

