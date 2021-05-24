Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Meat seller assaulted by gau rakshak in UP

Meat seller assaulted by 'gau rakshak' in UP

 The Hawk |  24 May 2021 9:18 AM GMT

Meat seller assaulted by gau rakshak in UP
X

Moradabad (UP): A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men led by a person calling himself a 'gau rakshak (cow vigilante)'.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Shakir, is in the business of transporting and selling meat.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a village under the Katghar Police circle when Shakir was transporting meat.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the police have registered a case against the men who led the assault.

However, the police have also filed a counter case against Mohammad Shakir, under IPC sections relating to 'mischief by killing an animal', 'committing an act likely to spread infection', and 'violation of Covid lockdown guidelines'.

Shakir had been arrested but was not jailed as the sections invoked against him are 'bailable'.

He is currently recovering at home.

The 'gau rakshak' Manoj Thakur, who led the assault has not been arrested as yet.

Moradabad superintendent of police (SP), Prabhakar Chaudhary said in a statement, "We got a video of a meat-seller being beaten up and we have filed a case. There are five to six accused who have been named. We are carrying out searches and will arrest them soon.

--IANS

Updated : 24 May 2021 9:18 AM GMT
Tags:    Meat seller assaulted   gau rakshak   UP   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X