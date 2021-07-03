Mayawati To Spring Back In UP

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mayawati to fully spring back in UP lock, stock and barrel to "re-win" the UPites of all hues' voting-support, moral-support, muscle-support, monetary-support, tycoon-support...

Her conscience is abs clear, confide her 24x7 acolytes, that she will "re-win" comfortable majority on her own in the 415-MLA Lucknow Vidhan Sabha, then form the next state government therein with fullest confidence, cent per cent fool proof power with 'none' able to 'destabilise' her in any way.

Not even Centre-ruling BJP unlike they do in case of West Bengal wherein, they, time in-time out, keep denigrating duly elected Mamata Banerjee-Government repeatedly signalling her government would be dismissed on various charges, much of which remain unproved so far because they all are hoax, fictitious, imagery.

Mayawati, knowing her 'dashing temperament', opine her confidants, will not at all tolerate such "dadagiri desperadoes" against her and will retort back with full might so that the then Central Government remembers it for all times to come.

Also that, opine her party BSP members in full unanimity, she would officially 'record' her 'dash', 'dare devilry', 'dingo' in UP's official records so that "Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, UP Mein Behenji Mayawati Jeeti Rahegi"...etc, etc.

What's in favor of Mayawati now in UP? Say her supporters, she is secular, inherent practitioner of "Bahujan Hitaye, Bahujan Sukhaye", "sabka bhalai, sabko kamai bharpur", "BSP ka hathi, sabka bharpur sathi"...all mass-concerning. With no discrimination of any kind!

This, apart from other reasons, is steadily attracting the masses all throughout the elephantine mammoth state of UP toward her.

She is being steadily seen as salvager of masses of all hues in UP and UP as such. This whether UP remains the way as it is now or is divided into 4-5 as is being strongly rumoured now.

And that is fast spreading all throughout the state with no official commitment on it at all in any form except, "there is no question of UP being divided into small parts to maintain its consolidated oneness that is the real strength of UP.

It will not be unsettled, destabilised in any way, come what may, assert strong " united UP" supporters unanimously.

Coming back to Mayawati whether UP is fragmented into Purvaiya, Harit, Bundelkhand, Ruhelkhand, Mayawati's aim is to unfurl her BSP Flag in Lucknow, the capital. Seriously muse her diehard supporters, this time she may well reach the state Vidhan Sabha on elephant-back to evince her "UP-Power" to the fullest.