Mayawati concerned over safety protocol breach in poll rallies

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Wednesday expressed concern over the violation of Covid safety protocols in election rallies.

In a tweet, she has urged the government and the people to ensure implementation of safety protocols during campaigning and in election rallies.

"The Central and the state governments as well as the public should take the increase in coronavirus cases in the country very seriously. But inaction towards violation of Covid protocol, especially in election rallies and road shows, is a matter of grave concern. It needs appropriate attention," she said.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India has hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 infection tally to 1,28,01,785.

