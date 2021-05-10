Mayawati Asks Government To Prevent Spread Of Virus In Villages

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded that the government prevent the spread of COVID in rural areas of the state on a war footing. "There are heart-rending reports about the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh villages after panchayat polls. There is fear among people. The government should work it on a war footing. That''s BSP''s demand," Mayawati tweeted.

She further said the states that underwent assembly polls in the last few months should pay special attention to the spread of virus in rural areas.

Noting the Supreme Court''s directions to the Centre regarding the supply of oxygen, she said steps should be taken in this regard shortly. —PTI