Man 'duped' into marrying transgender, files case against in-laws

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man has filed a case against his in-laws, accusing them of luring him into a marriage with a transgender, police said.





The man, in his complaint, has accused his in-laws of deceiving him by keeping him and his family in dark at the time of the marriage.





According to the complaint, the man, who got married on April 28, had discovered the truth when he tried to consummate the marriage. He claimed the genitals of his wife were not fully developed due to which she was unable to establish physical relations with him.





He said when he took his wife for a medical examination, he learnt that she was a transgender.





"A resident of Shastri Nagar married a woman from the Panki area of the district. After their marriage, the bride was found uncomfortable in making relationships with the groom, and told him that she had health issues. As the days passed, the man began to suspect that something was amiss. He finally took his wife to a gynaecologist for a check-up who confirmed that she was a transgender," said Police Inspector Kunj Bihari Mishra.





The man lodged an FIR along with the medical reports of his wife on Sunday. The FIR was filed under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC against the bride, her parents and the mediator.





The Inspector further said, "An FIR against eight persons, including man's in-laws has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC, and investigations are underway. Action will be taken based on the investigations."





--IANS



