3 of a marriage party killed in UP accident

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons of a marriage party were killed when an SUV carrying them overturned on the Agra-Kanpur highway.

The accident took place on Thursday night and the groom Saurabh was also injured in the accident.

All the injured have been admitted to the Etawah district hospital.

According to reports, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider before overturning and hitting a tree.



Since the marriage party was travelling in private cars, the vehicles in the convoy stopped and took out the injured persons and rushed them to the hospital.

The police were later informed of the incident.

--IANS