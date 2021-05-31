Top
Man held in case of suspected Love Jihad

 The Hawk |  30 May 2021 11:41 PM GMT

Lucknow: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in a case of suspected 'Love Jihad', police said on Sunday.

The Lucknow police commissionerate said in a statement that a complaint was lodged by a woman on Saturday at Indiranagar Police Station against Aditya Singh alias Aavid Havari.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Legislation and the Prevention of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

Aditya Singh was arrested from Indiranagar.

Updated : 30 May 2021 11:41 PM GMT
Tags:    Love Jihad   Lucknow police commissionerate   woman   Indiranagar Police Station   Aavid Havari   

