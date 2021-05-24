Man Ends Life After Killing Minor Sons In UP

Jhansi: A man allegedly killed his two sons here before committing suicide, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Mauranipur area of the district and the victims have been identified as Rais Yadav and his sons, Harsh, 12, and Ansh, 8.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Singh said their bodies were found in a well near a temple and a shaving blade with blood stains on it and a brick were found from the spot.

While the children had injury marks on the head, Yadav also had marks on his head and neck.

According to preliminary investigation, Yadav, an alcoholic, had an altercation with his wife Archana after she objected to his drinking habits.

Later, he reportedly went out for 'shopping' with his kids and decided to take the extreme step after killing his two sons.

All the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. --IANS