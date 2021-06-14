Man Beaten To Death By Woman's Family Members In UP

Etawah: A 35-year-old man died after he was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up by the family members of a woman with whom he allegedly had a love affair.

The incident took place in Agupur Gopalpur village in Etawah district on Friday night. The deceased, identified as Anil Kumar Singh, used to earn his living by giving a combine harvester on rent.

He was called by the woman to meet her on Friday night.

When he reached there, the woman's family members and their neighbours got hold of him and after tying him to a tree, beat him up mercilessly. They fled the scene when the man succumbed to injuries.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the locals informed the Police, who along with forensic experts reached the spot and started an investigation. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Etawah, Omvir Singh, said that during the initial investigation, the police found that the man was allegedly in love with the woman and it might be the cause behind the incident.

"A case has been registered against the woman and the police have detained her for questioning. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post mortem examination. Her family members are at large and efforts are being made by four separate police teams to arrest them," the ASP said.—IANS