Loni Case: Twitter MD Wants To Join Probe Virtually

Ghaziabad: The Twitter India managing director has offered to join through video conference the Ghaziabad police probe into the circulation of a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly Muslim man on the social media platform, officials said on Monday.

Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad police on June 17 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

"The Twitter India MD has responded and offered to join the probe via video call for the time being. He has assured of his cooperation with the police," Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI. "Twitter India officials have also provided the police with some information and clarifications on the issue. In light of this information, we are going to send another notice to relevant officials of Twitter India," Raja said. The Ghaziabad police is yet to take a call on Maheshwari's response on joining the probe through video conference, the officer said. The Ghaziabad police has so far issued notices to Twitter India and news website The Wire in the case in which some journalists and opposition Congress politicians have been accused of sharing the video with an intention to provoke communal unrest. —PTI