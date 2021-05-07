Top
Lion found dead near Gujarat's Gir forest

 The Hawk |  7 May 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Ahmedabad: A lion was found dead on the outskirts of a village located close to Gujarat''s Gir forest, a forest official said on Friday.

The carcass of a lion, aged between five to nine years, was found by a patrolling party near Navabandar village of Gir-Somnath district on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

While nothing suspicious was found at the spot, canine teeth marks were visible on the carcass, chief conservator of forest D T Vasavada said.

"The field staff also spotted multiple pugmarks of lions at the spot, which confirmed the presence of several animals in that area. The carcass was taken to Jasadhar rescue centre, where a post-mortem was conducted," the official said.

The lion''s vertebrae were found broken, which established that the animal died due to injuries it sustained during a fight with other lions, he added. —PTI

