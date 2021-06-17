UP deputy CM: National leadership to decide CM face

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board and its national leadership will decide under whom the upcoming state assembly elections will be fought.

"Under whose leadership the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in the state will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board," Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Bareilly.



"It does not matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a private limited company like the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress," he added.

Rejecting speculations of a change in leadership in the state, he said the government is running under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and there is no problem anywhere.

The deputy chief minister, who reached Bareilly after visiting Agra, claimed that the BJP will form the next government with over 300 MLAs.

